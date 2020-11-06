French, Sr., Anthony
1941 - 2020
Anthony French, age 78, passed away October 29, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10AM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Anthony together at a distance. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Anthony's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
.