Anthony "Tony" Giannini
1971 - 2020
Anthony "Tony" Giannini, Jr, age 49 of Columbus, passed away on May 18, 2020. He was born on February 4, 1971 to Anthony Sr. and Irene (Denney) Giannini in Columbus, Ohio. Anthony was an avid hunter, fisherman, loved being with his family and being around people. Along with his parents, Tony is survived by his loving wife of 23 years Alma (Santos) Giannini, children Tiana, Brianna, Thalia and Miguel Giannini, siblings Chris Giannini and Angela Schofield, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 2pm to 5pm. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
