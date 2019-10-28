Home

Anthony Gibson Reid II


1976 - 2019
Anthony "Tony" Gibson Reid II, 43, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on October 22, 2019. Tony was born on January 19, 1976 to Velita D. Gilbert and Anthony Gibson Reid. He graduated from Gahanna Lincoln High School in 1994. Tony worked at Worthington Industries for many years. Tony is survived by his wife, Sharyl Dunbar-Reid; daughters, Reid and Jerica Dunbar; parents, Velita D. Gilbert and Anthony Gibson Reid; sisters, Velita T. Harris (Cliff Harris), Trisha A. Reid; and other loving relatives. For complete obituary and service information please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019
