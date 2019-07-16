Iacovetta, Anthony

Anthony M. Iacovetta, 62, born in Columbus, OH on November 12, 1956 to Eugene J. and Rose E. Iacovetta, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 as the result of a tragic accident. A graduate of Upper Arlington High School (1974) and The Ohio State University (1979) with a B.S. in Civil Engineering, Tony was a professional engineer and owner of Columbus Roof Trusses Inc. He was a Buckeye born and bred – a brother of Beta Theta Pi and a member of the OSU Presidents Club and Buckeye Club – and a mainstay hosting football tailgates along the Olentangy River. Known for his trademark "big smile" and generosity, Tony was also an excellent gardener who enjoyed the outdoors, particularly snowboarding, waterskiing, boating and fishing with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his beloved son Michael A. Iacovetta, sister Rose Ann Pritchard and brother-in-law Tim Ries. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lori Ries Iacovetta; daughter Leanne (Jeff) Poirier; brother Gene (Anne) Iacovetta; brother-in-law Rod (Dru) Pritchard; sisters-in-law Becky (Jeff) Kading, Carol Ries, Julia Ries; nieces and nephews Chad and Amanda Iacovetta, Thom (Courtney) Pritchard, Julianna (Luke) Katris, Kelsie (Derek) Simonette, Glenn Elder, Gayle (Jeff) Dittmer, Nick (Tonya) Ries, Elaina (Andy) Busold, Robert Kading; and numerous cousins and extended family. Family will receive friends at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Homes (515 High St, Worthington, OH 43085) on Thursday, July 18 from 4-7pm. There will also be a memorial service at St. Agatha Church (1860 Northam Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43221) on Friday, July 19 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tony's memory, payable to the Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation (PO Box 16810, Columbus, OH 43216), with memo noted for the Michael A. Iacovetta Endowment Fund. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 17, 2019