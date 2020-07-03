Mayo, Anthony J.
1934 - 2020
Anthony J. Mayo, born Oct. 26, 1934, passed July 3, 2020, with his family by his side. Preceded in death by his hero and father, Dr. Jose A. Mayo, mother Fe Mayo Pace, brother James, sister Lourdes, son Don and Jack (Kristen) Dugan. Survived by Kathleen, his bride of 65 years, children Michael, Mary, Richard (Sara) and Dr. Anthony (Barbara) Mayo; grandchildren Kristen, Dr. Arthur (Morgan), Sally, Ryan, Tyler (Sara), Spencer, Conner, Madison, Elizabeth, Madeline, Jillian (Ryan), Paul (Sharon); great grandchildren Miles, Olivia and Mia. He is also survived by siblings Rose, Cris, Toy, Butch and Bill, many nieces and nephews, and the Killilea family. Tony came to the United States as a youth after surviving the Japanese occupation of the Philippines during World War II, sharing his historical stories with his blessed family for many years. After a triple bypass, he enjoyed 30 additional years with the help of ice cream, Solitaire, golf and PingPong, his beloved grand pup.
The Mayo Family would like to thank Dr. James Soldano for his good old fashioned "house call" personal care. We love you too. The family will celebrate Tony's life privately. Please donate to the charity of your choice
in his name. And vote.