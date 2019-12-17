|
Kamler, Anthony "Tony"
1934 - 2019
Anthony "Tony" Kamler, 85, of Circleville, passed December 16, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Ted Machnik. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends call Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, Friday 5-8 p.m. Memorial contributions to Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or Capital City Hospice, 2899 Corporate Exchange Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43231. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019