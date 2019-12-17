Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Kamler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony "Tony" Kamler


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony "Tony" Kamler Obituary
Kamler, Anthony "Tony"
1934 - 2019
Anthony "Tony" Kamler, 85, of Circleville, passed December 16, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Ted Machnik. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends call Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, Friday 5-8 p.m. Memorial contributions to Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or Capital City Hospice, 2899 Corporate Exchange Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43231. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -