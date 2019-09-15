Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Union Grove Baptist Church
266 N. Champion Ave
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Grove Baptist Church
266 N. Champion Ave
View Map
Anthony Kent


1944 - 2019
Anthony Kent Obituary
Kent, Anthony
1944 - 2019
Anthony Joseph Kent Sunrise September 7, 1944 and Sunset September 12, 2019. Tony, as he was affectionately called lived his whole life on his own terms, unapologetically to the beat of his own drum. He loved basketball, art, fishing and watching old westerns. He is preceeded in death by his parents, Hozie and Edna Hall and sister, Sheila Irene Hall. Left to cherish his amazing memory is his loving wife, Marcia E. Kent; his children, devoted son and main man, Romaro Kent, Kevin (Carolyn) Kent, Mark (Kim) Kent, Leslie Eaves, Mark Brown and Kinika Kent; his siblings, Rodney (Tawana) Kent, Linda Bridges and Hozie Hall; Tony had 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and he also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation 10am and funeral 11am Friday September 20 at Union Grove Baptist Church. 266 N. Champion Ave Cols, Oh. Interment at Glen Rest Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The KENT family visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019
