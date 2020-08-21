1/1
Anthony McDonald
McDonald, Anthony
Anthony "Tony" Terrell McDonald, passed on August 9, 2020 at age 70 in Columbus, OH. Tony was a recognized composer, arranger, conductor and musician. He received a Doctor of Musical Arts from Stanford University and a BA from California State University LA. Tony established Dr. Tony's Original Ragtime Band, served as the Director of Music at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus, and was a former Associate Professor of Music at Hillsdale and Centre Colleges. He played trombone with the Westerville Symphony Orchestra, the Scioto Valley Brass and Percussion Company, and the Cyndi Black Big Band. Tony was an ebullient, talented and dedicated musician and colleague. A long-time resident of North Linden, Tony's career spanned many arts groups in the Midwest where his passion for diversity in the arts helped many connect with these cultural institutions. He was dedicated to elevating the history of Black composers and was the creator and editor of "A Catalog of Music Written in Honor of Martin Luther King, Jr." (2012). He is survived by his wife, Judith Truman McDonald; his sons, Peter and Carey McDonald and daughter-in-law, Sarah McDonald; his sister, Ricarda M. Payne and brother-in-law, Brownell Payne; and cousin, Bill Butler. Donations may be directed to The King Arts Complex, 867 Mt. Vernon Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43203 in Tony's honor. A private service will be ensured by Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service. Memories may be left at www.diehl-whittaker.com/obituaries.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
