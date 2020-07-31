1/1
Anthony Samuel Pusateri
1927 - 2020
Pusateri, Anthony Samuel
1927 - 2020
Anthony Samuel Pusateri, age 93, passed away peacefully at St. Ann's Hospital surrounded by family on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born on June 20, 1927 in Columbus, Ohio. He is preceded in death by parents Antonio and Josephine (Wolande), wife of 53 years, Teresa (Guglielmi), infant twin daughter Julie Ann, brothers John, Joe, John J. and Charles, sisters Angelina, Maggie, Lucy and Mary. Survived by sons, Tony (Kim), Chuck (Tina); daughters, Cookie, Terry (Branson) Kitzmiller, Angela, Linda (Carlo Lombardi) and Jodi (Nabeel) ElMaasarani; grandchildren, Angelo (Ariel) Pusateri, Adam (Tabby) Pusateri, Taryn (Scott) Ernest, Steve Slaughter, Juliana (Eric) ElMaasarani, Joseph ElMaasarani, Antoinette Pusateri, Maria and Christina Kitzmiller. Also survived by great-grandchildren, Alivia, Rocco, Liliana, Lucca, Alex, and Will Pusateri; sister-in-law, Jeanne; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. No public visitation. All are invited to his funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:30a.m. in St. James the Less Catholic Church, 1652 Oakland Park Avenue with burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, 9571 N. High Street (Lewis Center). Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com. A special "Thank You" goes out to Dr. Grace Ukairo, MD at Mt. Carmel/St. Ann's Hospital and her entire hospice staff. MASKS are required for the funeral Mass.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 31 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. James the Less Catholic Church
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
