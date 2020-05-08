Shannon, Anthony
1931 - 2020
John Anthony "Tony" Shannon, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born in Woodsfield, Ohio, on December 7, 1931. He was preceded in death by parents Jesse and Emmalee, who immigrated from Lebanon, siblings Joseph (Mary), George, Phillip (Eileen), Rosaline, Fred, Evelyn Hampton, Madeline, and Francis. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Monica; sister, Mary (Tom) Tersigni; children, Paul, Michael, Brenda (Dan) Zevchik, Donald and Bridget (Todd) Pesicek; grandchildren, Andrew and Rachael Shannon, Adam, Brian and Kyle Zevchik and Brandon Pesicek; sisters-in-law, Mary Ethel Bassett and Millie Shannon; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Tony was a loving husband, dad, grandfather, uncle and friend. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them and was very active in their lives. He was very charitable and was an active member of St. Jude Research Hospital, and the American Lebanese Syrian Club. He enjoyed Amateur (HAM) Radio, photography, the casino and cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a devout Catholic and choir member during his 57 years at St. Catharine Church. Tony grew up in Woodsfield, Ohio and graduated from Woodsfield High School and Franklin University. He is a Korean war era Army veteran, where he taught electronics. He was a licensed professional (electrical) engineer, where he worked at North American Aviation and Rockwell International (Aircraft and Missile Divisions) for 38 years. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, only immediate family are able to attend a private burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. It is the hope of the family that a celebration of Tony's life with family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Catharine Church, 500 S. Gould Road, Columbus, OH 43209 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 10, 2020.