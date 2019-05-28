|
Spada, Anthony
1966 - 2019
Anthony M. "Tony" Spada, 49, of Grove City, passed away Saturday, May 25,2019 at Mt. Carmel Medical Center, Grove City, after a 2 year battle with lung cancer, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 22, 1969, in Columbus, Ohio the only son of Carl and Rebecca (Owen) Spada Jr. He graduated from North Adult Education Center in Columbus, Ohio. We worked for Honeywell in Columbus as a maintenance Supervisor for over two years. He is survived by wife, Julie Spada; daughters, Genesis and Abigail Spada; step-children, Billy (Jessica) Dudley, and Nicole (fiancé, John Savage) Kapral; grandkids, Natalie Gonzalez, and Riley Dudley; sister, Carray (Jason) Spada-Wileschael; nephew, Quinn. He was preceded in death by his parents. Tony enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson Motorcycle, He was an avid gardener, who started his vegetable seedlings indoors every spring, along with running his greenhouse, and planting flowers. He also enjoyed building model airplanes, and army vehicles. His family, and those close to him will remember him as the outgoing, determined, and straight forward person that he was. Pastor and life-long friend Drew Collins will officiate a funeral service, Noon Friday, May 31, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home. Family and friends may call from 6-8pm Thursday, May 30, 2019, and 1 hour prior to the Noon service Friday. Burial will take place in Concord Cemetery, Grove City at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
