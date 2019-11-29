Home

Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
1559 Roxbury Road
1922 - 2019
Anthony Stratman, age 97, Monday, November 25, 2019. Born June 13, 1922 in Cincinnati, OH, son of the late Joseph and Gertrude (Corcoran) Stratman. Also preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Norma, four older brothers and two older sisters. He was a US Navy pilot serving during and after WWII. After WWII he graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Anthony was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved the outdoors especially camping in the Rocky Mountains, as well as designing and completing home improvement projects. Survived by children, Robert (Sandra), James, Thomas (Debbie), Timothy (Jennifer), Christopher Stratman and Jean Carpenter; 14 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Friends may call 4-7 pm Tuesday, December 3 at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 am Wednesday, December 4 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 1559 Roxbury Road. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
