|
|
Varda Jr., Anthony "Tony"
1947 - 2020
Anthony "Tony" Varda Jr., age 72, passed away on April 14, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on June 18, 1947 to Anthony and Mildred Varda Sr. in Columbus, Ohio. Tony was a Construction Superintendent and retired in 2013. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, OSU Football and was a music lover. He is survived by his wife Pamela (Paxton) Varda; three sons, AJ (Shawna) Varda, Chad Varda, and Arin (Raena Zupan) Varda; grandchildren, Tony Varda, Nic Varda, Zach Varda, Kyle Varda, Seth Varda and Luca Varda. Tony is preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be private and burial will take place in Forest Rose Cemetery in Lancaster, Ohio. The Varda family plans to have a celebration of life for Tony at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020