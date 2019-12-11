Home

Anthony Wilson Jr. Obituary
Wilson, Anthony Jr
1994 - 2019
Anthony J. Wilson Jr, age 25. Sunrise January 18, 1994 and Sunset December 8, 2019. Visitation 10am and Funeral 12pm Friday, December 20, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The WILSON/ MARTIN Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019
