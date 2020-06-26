Woods, Anthony
1958 - 2020
Anthony Wayne "Tony" Woods, 61, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born November 29, 1958 in Man, West Virginia. He was a diehard Ohio State Buckeye fan and a former employee of F.S.T. Logistics. Preceded in death by his father Jackie Woods, grandparents Robert (Gertrude) Woods and Hobert (Zelda) White, uncles Ken Beaners, Buddy White, Bob Wood, Gilbert Stamm, Harold Rider, aunts Reba Stamm, Janet Rider and cousin Tawyn Stamm. Tony is survived by his loving mother, Ella Woods; aunts, Jenny (Dave) Long and Joan Beavers; cousin, Rocky Stamm; and many other relatives and friends. Private services will be held. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Schoedinger Grove City. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.