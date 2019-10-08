|
Tanyhill, Antoine DeShawn
1978 - 2019
Antoine DeShawn Tanyhill, age 40. Sunrise December 16, 1978 and Sunset October 6, 2019. Visitation 6PM and Funeral Service 7PM Friday, October 11, 2019 at Triedstone Bapitst Church, 858 E. 3rd. Ave. Interment Saturday 10:30am at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The TANYHILL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019