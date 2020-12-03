Grilli, Antoinette
Antoinette Grilli, age 99, passed away on November 30, 2020. She is with God and her husband Cecil, who died 51 years ago, also on November 30. Born in Alvito, Italy and last resided at The Villas of St. Therese. Preceded in death by her parents Tommaso and Antonia Cervi and brothers Mario and Carmine (Maryann) Cervi. She is survived by her children, Anthony (Nancy) Grilli, Lisa (Mitchell) Gruesen; eight loving grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Norina Molinaro and Michelina Macioce; and multiple nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Christ The King Catholic Church. Due to Covid concerns there will be family only. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Donations may be made to The Villas of Saint Therese, 25 Noe Bixby Rd., Columbus, OH 43213. Family has entrusted funeral arrangements to EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St. Visit www.egan-ryan.com
for condolences.