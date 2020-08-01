1/1
Antoinette "Toni" Stuhldreher
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stuhldreher, Antoinette "Toni"
1936 - 2020
Antoinette (Toni) Greene Stuhldreher. Age 83, of Indianapolis, passed away July 29th, 2020. Toni was born on August 27, 1936 to the late Pauline and John Powell. She graduated from Thomas Carr Howe High School and attended Butler University briefly before marrying and beginning a family with the late William Robert (Bob) Greene. Bob and Toni welcomed five children before his death in 1974. Toni was blessed to then meet and marry Donald Stuhldreher, a widower with six children. In addition to her full-time job of mothering a household of now 11 children, Toni always found time to volunteer in her communities of both Columbus, Ohio and Indianapolis. She gave most of her time to organizations benefitting children and families and those representing her strong Catholic faith. In 1980, Toni was honored with the prestigious Monsignor Busald Award for work with her treasured Catholic Youth Organization. In 1999, she became a Lady in the Order of the Holy Sepulchre for her exemplary practice of Christian charity. She was preceded in death by her beloved Don in 2017 after almost 43 years of marriage. She is survived by her children, Sharon, Mark, Kurt, Tim (Ginny), Lori (Gordon Stanley), Pete (Laurie), Tony (Sara), Kevin, Mindy, Michael (Cristy), Jennifer and nephew Bill Tobin plus many bonus children who embraced her as a Mother. She is also survived by brothers Steve (Kim) and Ames Powell. Toni's 19 grandchildren brought her continuous joy and will carry on their Meemie's laughter, stories and songs. A family mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X of Indianapolis. You are invited to visit the website www.leppertmortuary.com where you may share a personal memory or arrange a memorial contribution to Holy Family Shelter (Indianapolis), IndyHumane or St. Stephen's Community House (Columbus, Ohio).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved