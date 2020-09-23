1/1
Antonia M. Carroll
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antonia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carroll, Antonia M.
1947 - 22020
Antonia "Toni" Carroll, 72, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020. A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, she was a proud graduate of the University of North Carolina, Stony Brook University, and The Ohio State University. She was the first Director of the Franklin County Office on Aging and retired in 2017 after 33 rewarding years. When state funding for a predecessor outreach ended, she and a brave band of supporters spearheaded an effort to create a new program funded by property taxes and became Senior Options. This new program innovatively met in-home service needs through partnerships with for profit and nonprofit entities and educational and human services agencies. Under her leadership that levy successfully passed five times and has grown to a client base of over 8,000. Adult Protective Services was added in 1999 and expanded the agency's reach to protect and assist those most vulnerable. As a Licensed Social Worker with a Master of Arts in Public Administration, Toni was a pioneer in the aging field and served as a mentor, teacher and friend to many. She tirelessly advocated for the rights of older adults to age in place with dignity. Known for her quick wit and sense of humor she was also respected for her wisdom and leadership skills. The aging profession has lost a crusader whose indelible imprint will not be forgotten. Toni is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Leslie Carroll, and survived by her husband of 42 years, Rev. Ronald Botts; her sister, Susan (Robert) Chapman (Best Sister Ever); her brother, Joe Carroll (Best Brother Ever); her nephew, Christopher (Rachelle) Chapman; and great niece, Kaylee. A Celebration of Life, limited to family, will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 2pm. The public is welcome to join in virtually. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to Franklin County Senior Options, 280 East Broad Street, 3rd floor, Columbus 43215 and Cat Welfare Association, 741 Wetmore Rd, Columbus 43214. Please visit www.HillFuneral.com to share condolences and to access a link to the Celebration.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved