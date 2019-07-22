Home

Antonio Nocevski Obituary
Nocevski, Antonio
1996 - 2019
Antonio S. Nocevski age 23, Saturday, July 13, 2019. Recent graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in finance. He owned his own car business. He loved playing soccer and was the assistant coach for Reynoldsburg High School soccer team. Loved his parents, brother and his community. Survived by parents, Sasko and Anica Nocevski; brother, Kris Nocevski; grandparents, Risto and Zorka Nocevski, Aleksander Zmejkovski; uncle Sasko Zmejkovski and family; aunt Suzaba Ilievski and family; Oliver Nocevski and family. Preceded in death by grandmother, Nadezda Zmejkovski. Friends may call Wednesday 5-8 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where funeral service will be held Thursday 11:00 AM. Rev. Radovan Cekovski officiating. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 23, 2019
