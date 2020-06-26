Stargell, Antonio Jr
1993 - 2020
Antonio Stargell Jr., age 26. Sunrise November 4, 1993 and Sunset June 16, 2020. Private Service entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The STARGELL Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jul. 8, 2020.