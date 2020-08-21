1/1
On August 19, 2020 an absolute legend left the world as we know it Antonius NMI Schopman died peacefully after a long and hard battle with prostate cancer (Please get checked!). He was born in Mount Gilead, Ohio January 22, 1965. He was a proud graduate of McDowell High School (just kidding about the proud part) in 1983 and was a master pharmaceutical technician for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (bar none). He is survived by and will be missed by everyone, including you. The known list of survivors are his loving wife, Amy Yost; forever grateful son, Tanner; brother, Herman (Nancy); sister, Ann Brookens (Dale); brother, Gerry (JoAnn); brother, Mike (Mandy); and a bunch of nieces and nephews, (Diana DeCrane, Sarah Schopman, Lauren Schopman, Michael Brookens, Katie Schopman, Greg Schopman, Marilee Schopman and Erin Schopman). He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Nancy Williams; and his sister-in-law, Robin (Scott) Keisewetter. Tony (as we all know him) enjoyed woodworking (loved his wood), guitars, kayaking, fishing and animals (MANY OF THEM) including his beloved dog Sonny and cats Critter, PeeWee, Twinkle and Figaro. Tony is preceded in death by his father Herman Schopman and mother Johanna Schopman. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Franklin County Animal Shelter. Calling hours for friends and family will be held on Friday, August 28 from 4-7pm, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. A (Private) funeral service will be held for Tony the following morning on August 29. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the webcast of the funeral service and to leave memories and condolences for the family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
