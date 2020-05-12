April J. Griffin
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share April's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Griffin, April J.
1964 - 2020
April J. Griffin, age 56 of Columbus, passed away Sunday May 10, 2020 at Doctors Hospital after a brief illness. April was born April 20, 1964 in North Carolina to the late Jackie Martin and Siyble Shepherd. April graduated from North Bloomfield High School. She earned a Bachelor's degree with honors in Business Administration from Franklin University. April is survived by her husband of 32 years James Richard "Rick" Griffin whom she married August 22, 1987; step-sons Jeremy (Staci) and Graham (Helene) Griffin; 5 grandchildren; sister Anita O'Donnell; brothers Jack Allen (Pamela) and Robert C. (Genia) Martin; a nephew; and her beloved cats Hello Kitty and Becky B. A Celebration of April's Life will be held at a later time at Ravine Camp Corporation in Ashtabula, OH. Contributions may be made in April's memory to Franklin Co. Animal Shelter https://dogs.franklincountyohio.gov/Donate/Donate-Funds. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of April or watch her life tribute video. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Grove City

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Ravine Camp Corporation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved