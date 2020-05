Griffin, April J.1964 - 2020April J. Griffin, age 56 of Columbus, passed away Sunday May 10, 2020 at Doctors Hospital after a brief illness. April was born April 20, 1964 in North Carolina to the late Jackie Martin and Siyble Shepherd. April graduated from North Bloomfield High School. She earned a Bachelor's degree with honors in Business Administration from Franklin University. April is survived by her husband of 32 years James Richard "Rick" Griffin whom she married August 22, 1987; step-sons Jeremy (Staci) and Graham (Helene) Griffin; 5 grandchildren; sister Anita O'Donnell; brothers Jack Allen (Pamela) and Robert C. (Genia) Martin; a nephew; and her beloved cats Hello Kitty and Becky B. A Celebration of April's Life will be held at a later time at Ravine Camp Corporation in Ashtabula, OH. Contributions may be made in April's memory to Franklin Co. Animal Shelter https://dogs.franklincountyohio.gov/Donate/Donate-Funds . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of April or watch her life tribute video. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Grove City