Griffin, April J.
1964 - 2020
April J. Griffin, age 56 of Columbus, passed away Sunday May 10, 2020 at Doctors Hospital after a brief illness. April was born April 20, 1964 in North Carolina to the late Jackie Martin and Siyble Shepherd. April graduated from North Bloomfield High School. She earned a Bachelor's degree with honors in Business Administration from Franklin University. April is survived by her husband of 32 years James Richard "Rick" Griffin whom she married August 22, 1987; step-sons Jeremy (Staci) and Graham (Helene) Griffin; 5 grandchildren; sister Anita O'Donnell; brothers Jack Allen (Pamela) and Robert C. (Genia) Martin; a nephew; and her beloved cats Hello Kitty and Becky B. A Celebration of April's Life will be held at a later time at Ravine Camp Corporation in Ashtabula, OH. Contributions may be made in April's memory to Franklin Co. Animal Shelter https://dogs.franklincountyohio.gov/Donate/Donate-Funds. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of April or watch her life tribute video. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Grove City
1964 - 2020
April J. Griffin, age 56 of Columbus, passed away Sunday May 10, 2020 at Doctors Hospital after a brief illness. April was born April 20, 1964 in North Carolina to the late Jackie Martin and Siyble Shepherd. April graduated from North Bloomfield High School. She earned a Bachelor's degree with honors in Business Administration from Franklin University. April is survived by her husband of 32 years James Richard "Rick" Griffin whom she married August 22, 1987; step-sons Jeremy (Staci) and Graham (Helene) Griffin; 5 grandchildren; sister Anita O'Donnell; brothers Jack Allen (Pamela) and Robert C. (Genia) Martin; a nephew; and her beloved cats Hello Kitty and Becky B. A Celebration of April's Life will be held at a later time at Ravine Camp Corporation in Ashtabula, OH. Contributions may be made in April's memory to Franklin Co. Animal Shelter https://dogs.franklincountyohio.gov/Donate/Donate-Funds. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of April or watch her life tribute video. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Grove City
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.