Aquante' Braswell
1989 - 2020
Aquante' Lee Braswell, age 30. Sunrise August 17, 1989 and Sunset May 13, 2020. Public Viewing Sunday, May 31, 2020 5-6PM at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Private Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Monday, June 1, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH. Mask and Gloves are mandatory. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The BRASWELL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Viewing
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
JUN
1
Visitation
10:00 AM
MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH -- PRIVATE
JUN
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH -- PRIVATE
