Foor Sr., Archie E.

Archie E. Foor Sr., 83. God needed him more than us. Preceded in death by son Johnny, parents Arch and Angelina (Sichini) Foor. Enjoyed an amazing 63 yrs. with wife Beverly. So proud of his children, Ann, Archie and Jeanine, and Jeff and Chris; grandchildren, T.J., Joey, Jennifer and Brian, Jessica and Mark, Jaclynne, and Austin; great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Ethan, Kylie, Natalie, Mason, Landon, and Hudson. Archie Sr. enjoyed overseeing the company he built in 1977 with his sons; Foor Concrete Co., Inc. He felt his greatest accomplishment in life was his family. We will miss our Poppie dearly! Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to: James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute: Blue Beautiful Skies Fund (Lung Cancer Research American Kidney Fund. Private family service officiated by Deacon Carl Calcara, St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.



