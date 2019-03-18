Shelton, Ardath

1928 - 2019

Ardath Pierce Shelton was born at home on December 29, 1928 to parents Clyde and Gladys L. (Barnes) Pierce at Radcliff, Ohio. She attended Radcliff Elementary and Vinton Rural High School, Class of 1946, and graduated from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio in 1953 with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. Ardath married Daniel Hayden Shelton on June 9, 1951 and had two children, Nancy D. (Shelton) Williams and Craig Eric Shelton. Ardath taught elementary school in Wellston, OH (3 years) and Columbus Public School (27 years). She was a life member or ORTA, an active member of the WPC, Presbyterian Women and Christian Life Circle, member of CT Chapter of PEO and Vinton Township Garden Club. Ardath is predeceased by Daniel Shelton (husband), Craig Shelton (son), Clyde and Gladys Pierce (parents), Mary Louise Palmer and Margaret Jean Madden (sisters), John Palmer and Theodore Madden (brothers-in-law), Dorothy Dalton (sister-in-law), and special friend Edith McGlinchey. Ardath is survived by her daughter, Nancy Shelton Williams; son-in-law, Len Williams; granddaughter, Caitlin Williams; nieces, Tara Ruggles (Daniel), Leah Smith (Jon), Tristan Smith, Elaine Perry (Randy), Lu Ann Dalton, Erica and Sara Dalton; nephews, John Palmer (Connie), Donald Dalton (Angie) and Ryan Perry (Brooke); and many, many additional family members and dear friends. Visitation will be held at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME at 515 High St., Worthington, OH 43085 from 5-7 PM on Thursday, March 21. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 22 at the funeral home with Pastor Wayne Morrison presiding. A reception will be held at Worthington Presbyterian after the service. A private burial at Union Cemetery will be held later.