Jones, Arden L.
1952 - 2020
Arden L. "Totsy" Jones, 68, of Columbus, OH, gained her wings on June 14, 2020, much too soon. Arden's family will welcome guests June 19, from 5-8pm, with a service held June 20 at 10AM. The family welcomes all that loved her to show their respect. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks for everyone's continued safety at this time. Attendance will be monitored in compliance with social distancing restrictions. To view full obituary details and tune in to the funeral service webcast, visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.