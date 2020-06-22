Arden L. "Totsy" Jones
Jones, Arden L. "Totsy"
1952 - 2020
Arden L. "Totsy" Jones, 68, of Columbus, OH gained her wings on June 14, 2020, much too soon. Arden's family will welcome guests June 19, from 5pm-8pm, with a service held June 20 at 10AM. The family welcomes all that loved her to show their respect. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL. Attendees are respectfully asked to wear masks for everyone's continued safety at this time. Attendance will be monitored in compliance with social distancing restrictions. To view full obituary details and tune in to the funeral service webcast, visit www.schoedinger.com.

June 18, 2020
Miss Jones yeah that was her genuine beautiful sincere person never had anything bad to say about anyone very kind-hearted always helping and she had a heart of gold for the special needs people on her job she spent a lot of time with them she's one of a kind she will truly be missed I still feel her presence there that is her second home away from home and now she's in heaven now resting with the Lord where she has earned her wings and yes indeed she has earned those wings a beautiful soul Gone Too Soon I will miss you so much we share our grandbabies pictures but your memories will remain in my heart forever condolences to her family and her grandbabies father God I ask that you bless her family in this time of need comfort and walk with them bless them with wisdom and courage in Jesus name amen
Delores Ramont
Coworker
