Amaker, Aria
2019 - 2019
Aria Giselle Amaker was born January 17th of this year and was a beautiful and perfect little baby girl until a vascular abnormality took her on her 29th day. She is survived by her loving parents Heaven Marie Riffle and Christopher Allen Amaker, grandparents Tracey and Paul Riffle, and Christina Amaker, and by many wonderful aunts, uncles, and great friends. She was predeceased by her grandfather Herman Trudell. There will be a private family interment. Condolences can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2019