Anderson, Arin
1943 - 2020
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 4pm at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME-PICKERINGTON with visitation from 2-4pm at the funeral home. Pastor Sean Spoelstra will be officiating the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Arin's name to the Pickerington Food Shelter or PAWS-Perry Animal Welfare Shelter. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com
.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 14 to Sep. 23, 2020.