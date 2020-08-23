Anderson, Arin C.
1943 - 2020
Arin C. Anderson, age 77, passed away on August 21, 2020 in Pickerington, OH. She was born in Jamestown, NY on May 13, 1943 to Eldon and Ruth (Bartley) Lane. Arin was a member of Grace Fellowship Church, Pickerington Senior Center and Violet Township Women's Club. She is survived by her husband, Dick Anderson; children, Bret C. (Vanessa) Anderson, Stacey L. (Doug) Householder, Shane R. Anderson; grandchildren, Brady Anderson, Chad Anderson, Crystal (Ralph) Thomas, Jamie Thorne, Katelyn Householder; great-granddaughter, Haylie Thomas; step great-grandchildren, Annie Householder, Parker Householder, Wesson Householder, Owen Householder; step grandchildren, Tyler (JoJo) Householder, Dustin (Janet) Householder; and sister, Elana (Michael) Sansone. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME-PICKERINGTON will be handling the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Arin's name to the Pickerington Food Shelter or PAWS- Perry Animal Welfare Shelter. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com
.