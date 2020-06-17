Arlea M. Braden
1935 - 2020
Arlea M. Braden, 85, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020. She was born on January 15, 1935 in Springfield, IL to the late Guy and Cloe (Rodgers) Oglesby. Arlea is survived by her husband, Ralph "Tom" Braden; sons, John J. (Cyndi) Guglielmi and Ralph P. (Pam Schooley) Guglielmi; grandchildren, Ralph A. (Sandi) Guglielmi, John J. IV (Brittany) Guglielmi, Gina M. (Colin) Combes, Nicole A. (Brad) Hall and Tony M. (Shelby) Guglielmi; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Liam, John J. V, Amelia, Charlotte and Rohen; brother, Ronald Oglesby. Arlea's family will receive friends on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 4-6pm at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where her funeral service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11am with Pastor Karl Hanf officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Memorial messages may be sent to Arlea's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
