Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Arlene E. Mitchell


1929 - 2019
Arlene E. Mitchell Obituary
Mitchell, Arlene E.
2019 - 1929
Arlene E. Mitchell (Rodgers) age 90 of Westervillle, Ohio, passed away on November 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Velma E. Scherr; Step Father Milton A. Scherr; sister, Evelyn D. Osborne; and good friend Edward E. Roper. She is survived by her aunt, Patarica Hauger; niece, Kymberly Frost; cousins, Brenda Rhodes, Leonard & Mary Beth Hauger, Phyllis LeMay, and Deborah & Dale Ross; and numerous friends from Grace Chapel Community Church, Westerville's Tim Horton's and White Castle Restaurants. She graduated North High School in 1947. She retired, after 23 years, from Chessie (CSX) Railroad. She was a member of Grace Chapel Community Church and Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America, Inc. Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM -1:00 PM Wednesday, November 13, 2019; funeral service at 1:00 PM, with Pastor James H. Meacham officiating. Burial following at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 E. Broad St, Columbus OH, 43213. RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME: 515 High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. For condolences, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2019
