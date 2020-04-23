|
|
Roser, Arlene K.
1941 - 2020
Arlene K. Roser, age 78, of Westerville, OH, passed away at home on April 21, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Survived by her loving husband of 59 years, James; son, Matthew (Colleen); daughters, Christine Johnson (Mike Price) and Shelley (Kevin) Roberts; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions a service will be held at a later date. If you would like, donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church at http://www.stpaulwesterville.org/donate or Faith Mission at www.lssnetworkofhope.org/faithmission. For the full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2020