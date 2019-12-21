The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
the chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery
6440 S. High Street
Lockbourne, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Stout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene M. Stout


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Arlene M. Stout Obituary
Stout, Arlene M.
1938 - 2019
Arlene M. Stout, age 81, passed away in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, December 20, 2019. Arlene was born in Dayton, Ohio to the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Aufderheide) Stout. Also preceding her in death was her sister Nancy Stout. During her career, Arlene was employed by Huntington Bank and had earlier served as a teacher. She volunteered as a tutor of elementary school students and had many beloved dogs during her life. Arlene is survived by her second cousin Amy (Jonathon) Rohling McGee; brother Jerry Stout; cousin June (Donald) Rohling; dear friend Linda Mansfield; and other cousins and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff at Arlington Court Nursing Center for their dedicated care of Arlene. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Friday, December 27, 2019 in the chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High Street, Lockbourne, Ohio 43137. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Columbus Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court, Hilliard, Ohio 43026 or Catholic Social Services, 197 E. Gay Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now