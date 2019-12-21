|
Stout, Arlene M.
1938 - 2019
Arlene M. Stout, age 81, passed away in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, December 20, 2019. Arlene was born in Dayton, Ohio to the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Aufderheide) Stout. Also preceding her in death was her sister Nancy Stout. During her career, Arlene was employed by Huntington Bank and had earlier served as a teacher. She volunteered as a tutor of elementary school students and had many beloved dogs during her life. Arlene is survived by her second cousin Amy (Jonathon) Rohling McGee; brother Jerry Stout; cousin June (Donald) Rohling; dear friend Linda Mansfield; and other cousins and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff at Arlington Court Nursing Center for their dedicated care of Arlene. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Friday, December 27, 2019 in the chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High Street, Lockbourne, Ohio 43137. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Columbus Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court, Hilliard, Ohio 43026 or Catholic Social Services, 197 E. Gay Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019