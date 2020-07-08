Reynolds, Arlene
1927 - 2020
Arlene Flocken Reynolds (Arlene L. Flocken, Arlene L. Finch) passed on to eternal peace from her home in Hilliard, Ohio, July 5, 2020, age 93. Born May 29, 1927 in Northfield, MA, Arlene was preceded in death by husbands Milton H. Flocken and John V. Reynolds. Also preceding Arlene are her parents Cortland and Sarah Finch and her dear uncle Donald Finch. She is survived by her brothers Cortland (Zeke) Finch (Arline – deceased), Edwin W. Finch (Rena) and sister Ellen Flewelling (Erwin). She is also survived by her children, Robert K. Flocken (Cherye), Paul D. Flocken, Annette L. Salser (Thomas) and Louis C. Flocken (Jennifer). She loved and adored her ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. As a youth, Arlene learned to worship and love God with all her heart, mind and soul, and to serve and love her neighbor. Her motivation to serve and care developed into a lifelong passion. Arlene completed her secondary education at Northfield Seminary for Young Ladies (Now Northfield Mount Herman) and she attended Bates College, Lewiston, ME. Married to Milton after his return from WW II, they began their life together at Wesleyan University, Middleton, Connecticut, where Milton earned his master's degree in English. In 1954 Milton accepted a faculty position at Columbus Academy in Ohio, and the young family moved to central Ohio. They joined the First Congregational Church where Arlene has been a member since 1954. Milton succumbed to lung cancer in 1957. Embraced by the Columbus Academy and First Congregational Church communities, their support caring for the children and assisting in a variety of other ways allowed Arlene to work and attend night school at Capital University, earning a bachelor's degree in early childhood education. She also eventually earned an Ohio State master's degree in early childhood development. Arlene began her career as the director of the first interracial nursery school in Columbus at First Church, and she was one of the first cadre of Head Start teachers. After several years as a teacher, Arlene became a child development counselor at the Children's Hospital Guidance Center. Her faith and participation at First Congregational flourished through the years. With the support of husband John Reynolds (married 1970), her service to the central Ohio community grew exponentially. She provided leadership for mission work of the church, most notably "Bethlehem on Broad Street," an annual Christmas celebration for areas underserved. She supported the building of more than 60 Habitat for Humanity homes. Arlene helped refugees from around the world establish their lives in central Ohio, and she supported a variety of social justice initiatives such as "BREAD." Although always modest and deferring the success of her work to God, she received recognition with a variety of community service awards. The Columbus Metropolitan Area Church Council's "Living Faith Award" and the Columbus Dispatch "Highest Community Service Award" (now called the Jefferson Award) are just two examples. All her life, Arlene enjoyed traveling and camping, taking her family on adventures throughout New England, staying in close touch with her family and visiting her many friends throughout the United States. With John Reynolds, she extended her travels to Europe. As the years passed, Arlene's physical energy waned, but her mental and emotional energy barely faded. She continued her leadership of Bethlehem on Broad Street into her late 80's and, with the help of Army retired son Paul, attended First Church regularly and participated in adult education classes. In her final few years her vision and mobility declined but she continued to be involved with family and friends from her bed with the support of her personal computer, iPad, iPhone and the Zoom web program. The number of lives that Arlene impacted is incalculable. She will be missed. Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 11, 2-5p.m., SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High St. Memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 28, 1:30p.m., at First Congregational Church, 444 East Broad St, Columbus. Due to the current COVID pandemic, attendance at the church is limited to family and close friends. However, the service will be available for viewing on Zoom. Please contact Annette Salser at atsalser@aol.com to express your interest in attending the service at the church or virtually. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the First Congregational Church Stained Glass Preservation Fund and/or the Mission Endowment Fund. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
