Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
799 Baltimore St.
Gettysburg, OH
Arlene Weaver Obituary
Weaver, Arlene
1927 - 2019
Arlene V. (Rohrbaugh) Weaver, age 92, died March 1, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Born Feb. 14, 1927 in Fairfield, PA. Daughter of Paul and Pauline Rohrbaugh. Married 55 years to the late Samuel B. Weaver. Survived by son, Samuel (Sharon); daughter, Wendy (Gary) Reitter; grandchildren, Marc (Molly) Jay, Holly Reitter and Nick, Caitlin (fiancé Justin) Weaver; great- grandchildren, Alexandria, Samuel, Drew, Russell Reitter; sister, Freda Foth; sister-in-law, Treva Rohrbaugh; and extended family members. 1949 graduate of IUP and member of Delta Sigma Epsilon Sorority. Taught Home Economics at Washington TWP. and Gettysburg Schools. Enjoyed sewing, knitting, painting, flea markets, sports and northern Michigan. Graveside service March 23 at 10:30 am, Evergreen Cemetery, 799 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA. Presided by Rev. Michael Allwein, St. James Lutheran Church. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL and MONAHAN funeral homes. Memorial donations to Kobacker House c/o Ohio Health, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, OH. 43214. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019
