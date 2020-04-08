Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church
3161 E. 5th Ave
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church,
3161 E. 5th Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Weems
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Weems


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Weems Obituary
Weems, Arlene
1946 - 2020
Arlene Wilma Weems, age 73. Sunrise October 24, 1946 and Sunset April 3, 2020. Saturday, April 11, 2020 Visitation will be held from 11AM-12Noon followed by The Funeral Service at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 3161 E. 5th Ave. Funeral Service is limited to 50 People and we ask that you practice social distancing and wear mask and gloves. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The WEEMS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -