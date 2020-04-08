|
|
Weems, Arlene
1946 - 2020
Arlene Wilma Weems, age 73. Sunrise October 24, 1946 and Sunset April 3, 2020. Saturday, April 11, 2020 Visitation will be held from 11AM-12Noon followed by The Funeral Service at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 3161 E. 5th Ave. Funeral Service is limited to 50 People and we ask that you practice social distancing and wear mask and gloves. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The WEEMS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2020