Furminger, Arley Jane
1937 - 2020
Arley Jane Furminger, 83, of Powell, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born in Coudersport, Pennsylvania, the oldest child of Homer Rosenberger and G. Pauline (Richards) Rosenberger. Her family moved to Washington, D.C. where she attended Western High School (1955). Arley Jane went on to attend Mars Hill College and then Pennsylvania State University, during which time at PSU she enjoyed being a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. It was at PSU that Arley Jane met the love of her life, Harry Furminger, during a ride share back to their common home town of Washington, D.C. Shortly after graduating from PSU with a B.A. in Interior Design, Arley Jane married Harry (1958). Harry and Arley Jane then moved to Florida, where Harry began flight school, starting his career as an aviator in the United States Navy, and Arley Jane started her adult life as a "Navy wife". The role of military spouse is a challenging role, with many household moves, frequently with children in tow while the military spouse is away on duty. However, Arley Jane thrived on the dynamic nature of that life, especially enjoying all the world travel associated with multiple overseas deployments. She came to be known for providing a stern loving force in the household, supporting her family every day. As means of relaxation, she enjoyed playing bridge, antique shopping, and gardening. Some might argue she loved her plants almost as much as her family, although the plants outnumbered the children a bazillion to 1. This travel-oriented, family-centered lifestyle continued for many decades until Harry's untimely death (1994). Undaunted, Arley Jane, pursued travel across many continents. In between travel jaunts she achieved Master Gardener certification, and lovingly cultivated her garden and extensive indoor plantings. Above travel and gardening she loved family gatherings and never missed an opportunity to cajole her extended family to come together for food, games, and laughter. Arley Jane is survived by her 3 children, Christopher (Amy) Furminger, Jonathan (Samantha) Furminger, and Tara (Damon) Buckwalter; 13 grandchildren, Jeffrey, Stephani, Sarah, Melissa, Michael, Matthew, Jacob, Caitlin, Marissa, Calder, Kira, Eli, and Fiona; sister, Lucretia (Patrick) Myers; niece, Alexandra (Stephan) Reverdin; nephew, Patrick (Carole) Myers; great nephews and great nieces, Thomas, Samuel, Victoria, William, and Louise; and many relatives on her husband's side of the family. A memorial service will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 10051 Brewster Lane, Powell, Ohio, 43065, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 2 pm. Due to current covid-19 pandemic public health concerns, virtual attendance via livestream is highly encouraged. Please contact Newcomer Funeral home at (614) 964-0404 for information on how to attend this memorial service virtually. A private family funeral service for interment of the ashes will be celebrated in 2021 at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Arley Jane's name to the American Heart Association
(heart.org
). To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.