Arlie Avery


1935 - 2020
Arlie Avery Obituary
Avery, Arlie
1935 - 2020
Arlie Avery, age 84, of Columbus, OH passed peacefully at his home on March 23, 2020. Retired as a SMSgt., USAF. Arlie was preceded in death by his wife, Rosita Avery; wife, Mary Davidson; sons, Gary, Tony, Richard, John & Ted. He is survived by his children, Cheryl (Candy) MacKinnon, Thomas (Debbie) Avery, Robert (Debra) Avery, Lida (Tim) Miller, Val Pennington, Mike Pennington, Danny Pennington, Jeff (Tammy) Pennington, Kelly (Steve) Holbrook; DIL, Rhonda Pennington and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He lived his life to spend time with his family and that is where he will be missed. Private services to be held, with a Celebration of Life Service at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity for veterans, cancer, or the Humane Society. Arrangements by Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High St., Worthington, OH. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2020
