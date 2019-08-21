|
|
Schmidt, Arma
1935 - 2019
Arma Faith Schmidt, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of August 20 at Wesley Glen Retirement Community in Columbus. She was born on Armistice Day (November 11) 1935 to Albin H. and Martha Haldorson in Waite Park, Minnesota. She is preceded in death by her sisters Rosie Haldorson, Marjorie Haldorson, Ruby Kozielski, and Marjorie Pallansch. She leaves to celebrate her life her high school sweetheart and husband of 63 years, Lyle Schmidt; children, Mara (Jeffrey) Cowgill, Lars (Lori) Schmidt, Derick (Tina) Schmidt; and the great joy of her life, grandchildren, Jarrett (Sarah) Cowgill, Kyler (Danielle) Cowgill, Jordan (Abigail) Cowgill, Clayton Schmidt, Carter Schmidt, Tanner Cowgill, Seth Schmidt, Gabriella Schmidt and Gracie-Hannah Schmidt. She led a life of service and gave generously of herself to many charitable organizations. She worked tirelessly to educate, raise money for and serve the community as a leader in the following organizations: NNEMAP Food Pantry, The League of Woman Voters, The Mary Martha Circle of the Worthington Presbyterian Church, The Ohio State University Women's Club, Presbyterian Retirement Homes (Westminster Thurber), Buckeye Bargains Thrift Store, her PEO and countless other committees and civic groups. Arma and Lyle's passion for travel took them to over 20 countries and all 50 states. In addition to other fabulous experiences, they stood together at the Berlin Wall, walked the beach at Normandy, explored Alaska, spent a week every December in Mexico or the Caribbean and toured Europe in a VW Bus. The adventures they enjoyed the most however were their 25 consecutive summer vacations with their kids and grandchildren visiting family landmarks in Sweden, cruising the Norwegian Fjords, chasing wild horses in Corolla, enjoying the Hawaiian Islands, playing the name game in beach houses up and down the Atlantic Coast or crashing down the Sand Dunes in Michigan City. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 25 from 1-3 and 4-6pm at Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, Ohio. Arma's life will be celebrated Monday, August 26 at 11am at the Worthington Presbyterian Church, 773 High Street, Worthington, Ohio. The Reverend Wayne Morrison presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in her memory to the Buckeye Bargains Thrift Shop, 2236 Buckley Road, Columbus, Ohio 43220 or Westminster-Thurber Retirement Community, 717 Neil Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019