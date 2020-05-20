Auclair, Armand

1932 - 2020

On April 30, 2020, Armand Camille Auclair, 87, of Columbus, Ohio passed away. Raised in Westbrook, Maine, Armand entered the Air Force in 1950 and served 21 years with postings in Germany, England, the Philippines, Viet Nam, and the U.S., retiring to Columbus, Ohio, where he lived for 50 years. Armand loved the outdoors, art projects, friends, his garden, and his family. He is survived by best friend and devoted wife of 63 years, Mavis Auclair; surviving sisters, Margarite Gildart, Sylvia Girourard of Westbrook, Maine; sons, Nicholas Auclair (Kate) of Greenville, Virginia and James Auclair (Valerie) of Niceville, Florida; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store