Williamson, Armeda "Jo"
1944 - 2019
Armeda "Jo" Williamson, 75, passed away June 20, 2019 at her home in Newark, Ohio. She was born February 29, 1944 to Kenneth and Doris Mann Williamson. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Burgett, parents, 1 sister, and 3 brothers. She is survived by her children, Doris, Eddie, David Hile, Brenda Parker, and Jeneane Reed; siblings, Nordis Read, Oren (Nancy) Williamson, Eileen (Jim) Miller) and Danny (Debbie) Williamson. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26 from 12-1PM with a funeral service at 1PM, Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna, 43230. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 25, 2019