Armin P. Langholz, 90, of Columbus, OH, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 11, 2019 with family by his side. Armin was born on June 25, 1929 in St. Paul, MN to Rev. CT and Selma Langholz. He graduated from Capital University, Bexley, OH with a BS in Education in 1951, obtained his Masters Degree in Radio and TV programming from Ohio State in 1955 and received his PHD in General Communications from O.S.U in 1965. He served his country in Korea 52'-54' as Sgt. 1st Class. He returned to Capital in 1954 as a professor in Speech and Communication Arts where he taught for 40 years. He developed the University's Internship Program for communication majors; was Director of the Foundations for Colleges summer program; earned the first Stellhorn Award in 1985 for service to the university; the Praestantia award as voted by the students in 1986; received the Alumni Varsity "C" Merit Award in 1989; and inducted into Capital's Professors Hall of Honor in 2008. While at Capital, Armin served as Department Chair, Chair of Faculty Senate, faculty representative to the Ohio Athletic Conference and to the NCAA. Outside the university Langholz was Director for Metropolitan Area Church Board, Director of Radio-TV for Columbus Area Council of Churches, and Board member for both Lutheran Senior City and Lutheran Social Services. He loved Capital University sports, was a member of the Columbus Boy Choir, Director of Music at St. John's Lutheran Church and admirer of live Jazz and the Capital University Chapel Choir. Above all he loved his family and the time shared together. Armin was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann of 60 years and brother Rev. Eugene Langholz. He is survived by his son, Kevin (Katherine), Pittsburgh, PA; daughter, Lori West, Huron, OH; sister, Lois Miller, Michigan City, IN; and brother, Marc Langholz, Winchester, VA; six grandchildren, Kari, Jaclyn, Dean, Dakota, Colton, and Kelsie; and 3 great grandchildren, Hadley, Cashton and Langley. Family and Friends are welcomed Friday, August 16 at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43227 from 4-8 PM. Christian services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, August 17 at Christ Lutheran Church, 2314 E. Main Street, Bexley, OH 43209 with burial at Glen Rest Cemetery following the church services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Armin P. Langholz Scholarship Fund c/o Capital University. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019