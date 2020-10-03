Brogdon, Jr, Arnette
1933 - 2020
Arnette C. Brogdon Jr. foundly known as Arnie, Dad, Daddy, Granddad, Pawpaw, Bo, Pops, Uncle Dewey, Unc, Uncle Bo. Arnette lived a full life, born in PA raised in WV he joined the military and served in WWll and the Korean War. He was stationed in Europe and has traveled the world. Arnette was a barber in the Black community for over 60 years and a loyal trustee and soldier in the army of the Lord at Mt. Vernon AME church. Arnette's father Reverend A.C. Brogdon Sr. was appointed to Mt. Vernon AME in 1974 and Arnette was a pillar in the church, a good and faithful servant indeed. Arnette would fondly say my blood, sweat and tears are in that church and I will be there until the day I die. Arnette would start his Sundays early with the word of God and prayer then head to the church to work Security, run the elevator to escort and greet the seniors to the upper or lower levels of the church, then go Usher, Sing in the choir or Male chorus, then count the Sunday Tithes and offering, all in the same day. Arnette would come home take a nap and then visit nursing homes to cut hair or just visit all those he knew and loved that were sick or shut-in. Arnette was a natural born Leader of people, a father figure to many young children, young men and young women who are now successful adults today. Arnette would embrace the homeless and those less fortunate to let them know there is hope and help with the Lord and with him. People loved Arnette for his humanity, loving personality and sense of humor, he had a smile and laugh that would light up a room. He was a historian and could have you captivated in conversation for hours. Arnette was a member of several choirs and singing groups. Arnette was a bass singer and he had a distinct harmonious sound that would carry throughout any song he sang. Arnette was an amazing man of God and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents Arnette C Brogdon Sr. and Mary E. Brogdon, his wife Phyllis, his daughter Jennifer Rencher and Shawn Morton, his sister Jean Brooks, Carolyn (Gus) Smotherman, Julia Brogdon Scott, nephew Arnette C. Smotherman Sr. He is survived by sister Debbie Bates, daughter Cheryl Brogdon-Jackson, son Arnette Brogdon lll, son Juan (Tia) Morton, Nephew Charles Wright, Nephew Arnold W. Smotherman, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren as well the extended family and friends as he was a mentor to so many. Arnette was a loving father figure and friend to many who also mourn his loss. We lost one of the greatest humans beings that ever lived. We pray those who knew and loved him will honor his legacy and live the saved lives he desired for them. Funeral service Friday, 12noon Mt Vernon Ave AME Church, 1127 Mt Vernon Ave, where the family will receive friends 11am until the time of service. Arrangements entrusted to CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM