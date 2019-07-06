Home

Arnold Custard


1932 - 2019
Arnold Custard Obituary
Arnold W. Custard was born on September 20, 1932 and died on July 3, 2019 at home in Westerville at the age of 86 years old. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia (Wolffer) Custard; his children, Dan (Ann) Custard and Marcy (Todd) Goble; grandchildren, Madison and Cameron Goble; siblings, Cynthia (Patrick) Schmidt, Nancy Shelby and sister in law Wendy Custard. He was predeceased by parents Albert and Frances Custard; brother Richard Custard and brother in law David Shelby. For complete obituary and service information please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 8, 2019
