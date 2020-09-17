1/
Arnold D. Rubin
1932 - 2020
Rubin, Arnold D.
1932 - 2020
Arnold David Rubin, age 88, passed away September 13, 2020. He was preceded by parents Irving and Zelda Rubin and his wife Lorraine (nee- Monsky) Rubin. He is survived by son, Karl (Sharon Simon) Rubin; daughter, Nancy (Bruce) Bailey; son, Judson (Linda) Rubin; and grandchildren, Jacob Rubin, Alison and Shannon Rubin, Joshua Bailey, Benjamin Bailey, Leah Bailey and Rachel (Marshal) Slayton; and great-grandchildren, Zoe and Rose Slayton. His passions were being with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was an avid reader, loved the outdoors and nature and pondering the miracles of life, both the here and the here-after. After being off a bicycle for over 30 years, he most recently went on a ride at age 85 and found it exhilarating. He also spent well over 50 years as a pharmacist and relished his role of helping to care for the health of others. Private graveside funeral services were held Thursday, September 17 at the New Tifereth Israel Cemetery in Columbus. If desired, contributions in his memory can be sent to the charity of your choice. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
New Tifereth Israel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
