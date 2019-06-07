|
|
Justice, Arnold "Buddy" Ross
1948 - 2019
Arnold "Buddy" Ross Justice, 71, of Reynoldsburg, OH, went home to be with the Lord on Wed., June 5, 2019. Buddy was born on Feb. 28, 1948 to the late Ralph and Ethel Marie (Thompson) Justice in Peach Creek, WV. Buddy was a 1965 graduate of Logan High School, had served during Vietnam in the Air Force and had later worked for American Office Supply. Buddy is survived by his sister, Evelyn Kay (Ted) Melvin of Ashville; his best friends, John Karg and Bill Lane; his beloved dog, Scooter; nephews and grandchildren. Besides his parents, Buddy is also preceded in death by fiancé Brenda Herrick and step-father Joe Compnotta. Visitation will be held on Tues. June 11 from 10 a.m.-12 noon followed by Funeral Service at Noon at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville 43103 with Pastor Randy Nelson officiating. Interment and AMVETS Military Service will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , Central Office-PWAY, 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH 43017. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 8, 2019