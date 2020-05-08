Saylor, Arnold
Arnold Saylor, age 60. Sunrise July 20, 1959 and Sunset May 5, 2020. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 11AM Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Please wear a mask. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream, and offer condolences to the SAYLOR Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2020.