Arnold "Bubby" Scott Obituary
Scott, Arnold "Bubby"
1971 - 2019
Arnold "Bubby" Eugene Scott Jr., age 48, of Groveport, died October 28, 2019. He was born March 10, 1971 in Columbus, Ohio. He was the owner of Scott Rolloff for many years. He was a proud father, a beloved son and a cherished brother. Preceded in death by his father Arnold Scott Sr. Arnold is survived by his beautiful daughters, Samantha Scott and Sophia Scott; his mother, Joyce Scott; siblings, Lisa Hart, Amy Scott, and Adam Scott; nieces and nephews, Staci, Summer, Kristian, Noah, Kaylee, and Lola; grandmother, Hazel Scott; aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends. Friends may visit 2- 5 p.m. Sunday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110, where a funeral service will take place at 11a.m. Monday. Interment to follow at Union Grove Cemetery. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019
